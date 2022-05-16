Sweden joins Finland, will apply for NATO after Russia’s Ukraine invasion

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden will follow neighboring Finland and apply for NATO membership because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The move ends more than 200 years of military nonalignment in the Nordic nation.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson made the announcement on Monday, calling it “a historic change in our country’s security policy” as she addressed lawmakers in the capital of Stockholm.

She said Sweden was acting together with Finland, whose government announced Sunday it would seek to to join the alliance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow “does not have a problem” with Sweden or Finland but that “the expansion of military infrastructure onto this territory will of course give rise to our reaction.”