SWAT team called to arrest Redmond man on multiple identity, mail theft charges

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team served a search warrant early Thursday morning in Redmond, leading to the arrest of two men.

DCSO obtained evidence linking one of the residents of a home in the 2800 block of SW Indian Place to recent mail thefts and financial crime.

The suspect, 33-year-old Darry Larsen, also had active warrants for his arrest.

He was taken to jail and charged with aggravated identity theft, two counts of identity theft, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, 13 counts of mail theft and several other charges.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the SWAT team was used to execute the warrant because of the large number of people known to occupy the home ad well as the history of some of the occupants.

Multiple people were contacted and detained during the search warrant.

During the warrant, a rifle was found and determined to be in the possession of 44-year-old Brandon Arnett of Redmond.

Arnett is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms, Janes said.

Further evidence of mail theft and various financial crimes was found in the home as well as a handgun that belonged to Larsen.

This investigation is still ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office anticipates further charges.