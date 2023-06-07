▶️ Sisters chosen for UO’s Sustainable City Year Program

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The University of Oregon has chosen Sisters for its Sustainable City Year Program.

The program, which just wrapped up, allowed students to get the hands-on experience of working with local city governments and organizations. About 150 students participated in the program this school year.

“We are a conduit for an aspect or a part of Oregon’s workforce. So we’re able through Skype to start exposing these students while they’re in college to what it’s like to work in a city or work with a community or a nonprofit so that they’re better prepared when they get when they graduate and they get out in the workforce,” said Megan Banks, the program’s director.

There was also a class focusing on the future of the old Sisters Elementary School building.

