Suspicious package outside Sisters Library turns out to be books

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious package left outside the Sisters Library Tuesday, prompting a call to the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad.

The package was a box of books.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 12:30 p.m. it was on the scene and urged people to avoid the area.

It updated the tweet a few minutes later saying the area was all clear.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the bomb squad had a detective in Bend so the team didn’t need to be deployed from Salem.

Later Tuesday, the library issued a statement on Twitter reminding residents that the library does not accept book donations, whether they are open or closed.