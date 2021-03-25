Suspects sought in Sisters business burglary; chainsaws, concrete saw taken

Authorities are looking for two men suspected of breaking into a Sisters rental business and stealing about $1,300 worth of equipment.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched around 6:45 Thursday morning to a burglary at Sisters Rental on West Barclay Drive.

The investigation showed two men broke through a glass door of the business just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Sgt. Jayson Janes.

Once inside, the suspects stole $1,300 in Stihl chainsaws and a Stihl concrete saw.

The suspects were driving a newer, white, four-door, Honda Civic, with unknown license plates.

The driver is described as being an adult Latino man, between 25-35 years old, with dark hair, a beard and having a stocky build.

The passenger is described as an adult Latino man, between 20-30 years old, with a medium build. Both suspects were wearing masks at the time of the burglary.

Deputies have contacted several businesses in the area to obtain additional evidence and video surveillance from the time of the burglary, Janes said.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the public to contact the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911, if they have any further information reference case 21-15062.