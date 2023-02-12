Suspects arrested south of La Pine for trafficking fentanyl to Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Suspected fentanyl traffickers from Washington and Bend face charges after an investigation by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE).

Late Saturday night in Crescent, the CODE team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested 45-year-old Keith Eugene Goodman from Bellingham, Washington, and 45-year-old Chelsea Catherine Kelly of Bend.

It was the result of a series of investigations, in which the teams identified the two suspects as fentanyl traffickers in Central Oregon, according to Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp. of the CODE team.

They believed Goodman was importing large amounts of fentanyl pills from central California, mainly to Deschutes County. Goodman also had a nationwide arrest warrant outstanding for escaping from the Washington State Department of Corrections, where he lived after he was convicted of unlawful firearm possession.

CODE detectives, Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies, and Bend Police officers stopped Goodman and Kelly on Hwy 97 at the Crescent Cutoff Rd. in Klamath County at 11 p.m.

The team decided to stop Goodman while he was parked, as he has a history of eluding police.

Narcotics detection K-9 Bonnie was able to signal to the team that there were controlled substances nearby.

CODE Detectives got a search warrant for Goodman’s silver Honda Accord, and they found counterfeit Oxycodone tablets made of fentanyl, along with other drug paraphernalia and weapons.

Goodman was booked at the Deschutes County Jail for his outstanding arrest warrant and felony eluding.

The following charges were referred to the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office:

Unlawful Possession and Attempted Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Felon in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon

Kelly was also lodged at the Deschutes County Jail on charges unrelated to the case:

Robbery III

Theft III

Her charge in this case was forwarded to the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office: