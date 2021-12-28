Suspect sought after armed robbery reported at Bend restaurant

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police are looking for a suspect after a reported armed robbery at the north Ashley’s Cafe early Tuesday morning.

Lt. Clint Burleigh said officers responded just after 2 a.m. to 1900 NE 3rd St. #100, but the suspect had left the scene.

Officers learned the suspect purported to have a weapon during the robbery and was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and his K9 partner Quattro, and the Redmond Police Department responded to help find the suspect.

Burleigh said they’re investigating the incident and had no other information.