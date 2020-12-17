Suspect named in Madras homicide; woman believed to be armed, heading to Mexico

Central Oregon authorities are looking for a 21-year-old Prineville woman suspected in a fatal shooting Wednesday night in Madras.

The woman, Jenna R. Campbell, is believed to be armed and possibly leaving Oregon for Mexico in a newer gray or silver Ford F150 truck.

Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche described Campbell as white, 5’5″ and 110-120 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Leriche said if you run across Campbell, avoid contact and call 911.

The Tri-County Major Incident Team is investigating the shooting, which happened around 9:20 Wednesday night during a fight.

Leriche said law enforcement responded to a home in Madras where the gunshot victim was found.

Officers started immediate life-saving efforts and the victim was taken to St. Charles in Madras but did not survive.

No other details have been released, but Leriche said anyone with information should call Detective Steve Webb at the Madras Police Department, 541-475-2424.

The Tri-County Major Incident Team includes personnel from the Bend, Redmond, Madras and Warm Springs police departments and the Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook County sheriff’s offices.

The Oregon State Police Crime Lab also responded to help with the investigation.