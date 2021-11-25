Suspect leads police on short chase, causes multi-vehicle crash in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man was arrested Wednesday after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a short chase, according to the Bend Police Department.

Bryan Martin Beyer, 46, was arrested for attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 2nd degree assault, and attempted hit and run.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 5:45 p.m.

Sgt. R.C. Bigelow said an officer spotted the stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m., in the area of Pinebrook Plaza at 61155 S. Hwy 97.

As more officers arrived in the area, Beyer began to drive the stolen vehicle out of the parking lot, according Bigelow.

Bigelow said police tried to pull Beyer over as he drove toward Hwy 97.

Officers tried to block the vehicle from leaving the parking lot, but Beyer accelerated, and drove over the curb onto S. Hwy 97.

Bigelow said Beyer failed to yield to oncoming traffic, and was hit by a southbound white landscaping pickup truck pulling a utility trailer.

The stolen vehicle was then hit by a silver Audi.

Beyer tried to drive away from the crash, but the vehicle was wedged against the landscaping truck and he could not free himself.

Officers approached the stolen vehicle with guns drawn and ordered Beyer out of the vehicle.

Beyer was not injured, and was taken to the Deschutes County Jail.