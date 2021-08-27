Suspect killed, Portland officer injured in shooting

by The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect was killed and an officer was injured during a shootout in Portland, Oregon.

The Portland Police Bureau says before 6:30 a.m. Friday officers were assisting a federal agency that was serving a warrant in North Portland.

KOIN reports by the time police arrived at the scene, the involved suspect was armed inside an apartment and had reportedly been threatening to shoot federal officers.

A shot was fired through a wall and struck an officer in the leg.

More shots were fired between the suspect and another officer.

Authorities say the suspect was shot and killed by a PPB.