Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators

A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland was killed Thursday as investigators tried to arrest him.

According to AP News, the man, 48-year-old Michael Reinoehl, was shot and killed as members of a federal fugitive task force tried to arrest him in Lacey, Washington.

Rheinoel emerged as the main suspect of the downtown shooting of Aaron Danielson in Portland last Saturday. A warrant for Rheinoel’s arrest was issued today.

Danielson took part in a counter-protest parade of cars that confronted protesters. He was walking when he was shot.

Rheinoehl had been a consistent presence in the Portland protests in recent weeks and had publicly proclaimed himself “100% antifa.”

Earlier Thursday, Vice News published an interview with Reinoehl where he appeared to admit shooting Danielson, saying “I had no choice.”