Suspect in Barry Washington, Jr. shooting death pleads not guilty

by Central Oregon Daily News

A Redmond man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder charges following a downtown shooting earlier this year.

Ian Cranston is accused of shooting to death 22-year-old Barry Washington, Jr. outside a Bend bar after a scuffle on Sept. 19th.

Kevin Sali, Cranston’s attorney, entered the not guilty plea to all six charges he faces: second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Cranston, 27, is due back in court on Friday where a judge will set his trial date. It’s expected to be a two-week trial.

After the plea hearing, Washington’s mother Lawanda Roberson issued a statement.

“Our family is devastated by Barry’s murder. As his mother, I can truly say a piece of me was taken. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from people in Central Oregon, and appreciate the memorial maintained for Barry Jr.,” she said.

“He was truly loved and will not be forgotten. We are choosing not to make further public statements about what led to Barry’s murder until we are given the opportunity to review all the evidence and until doing so will not affect the criminal justice process.”

In the days following the shooting, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel released more information on what happened that night.

He said the incident started just after midnight when police were called to downtown Bend after reports of a fight and shooting on NW Oregon Avenue.

“This happened outside the Capitol nightclub in Downtown Bend,” Hummel told Central Oregon Daily News at the time. “Around midnight there was the victim Barry Washington, he had approached a woman and complimented her.”

The woman turned him down, saying she had a boyfriend, and Washington responded appropriately, Hummel said.

Later in the evening, Washington approached her a second time, though it was unclear whether he was aware that it was the same woman he had approached before.

Her boyfriend, identified as Cranston, wasn’t happy, Hummel said.

“Some words were exchanged, and some punches were thrown,” he said.

Washington was in the midst of a fight with one of Cranston’s friends when Cranston shot him, Hummel said.

Hummel said Cranston and others rendered aid at the scene after the shooting, but Washington later died at the hospital.

The suspect was in possession of a concealed carry license at the time, and the gun was recovered at the scene, Hummel said.

Cranston was initially arrested and charged with manslaughter and was released from jail after posting 10% of a $100,000 bond.

But a few days later, a grand jury bumped up the charges and Cranston has been held in the Deschutes County Jail without bail since then.