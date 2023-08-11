DCSO: Primary suspect identified in downtown Bend homicide, search continues

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Caleb Joseph Cegers, 20, who they say is the primary suspect in the downtown Bend homicide investigation.

DCSO are asking any members of the public with information of Cegers whereabouts to contact 911, do not approach as he is believed to armed and dangerous.

Authorities say Cegers is a homicide suspect, he may also face charges with assault, hindering protection, and criminal mischief.

The investigation is ongoing.

Cegers was arrested twice back in January for DUII – Alcohol, Minor in Possession and Driving While Suspended.

Cegers does have other criminal history, including a different DUII in February 2023.

Previous updates from this story:

Police are looking for a suspect after a 33-year-old Redmond man was shot and killed in downtown Bend early Thursday morning. Police were still looking for a suspect Thursday afternoon.

“Our officers were dispatched to the 1000 Block of NW Wall Street just after midnight, 12:01 a.m. this morning. They were responding to reports that a person had suffered a gunshot wound,” said Sheila Miller, Bend Police Department communications manager.

“When our officers arrived, within minutes, they found a man on the ground with a single gunshot wound. Our officers rendered aid. The subject was transported to St. Charles Bend where he died from his injuries,” Miller said.

The suspect fled the scene and officers are looking for him.

“Our officers are working that. It’s an active investigation. Our officers will continue to work that investigation until we have our suspect in custody,” Miller said.

Police closed Wall Street between Greenwood and Oregon avenues, and Oregon Avenue between Bond and Tumalo streets, for four hours.

Police aren’t characterizing the shooting as a homicide. They say those details are likely forthcoming as the investigation continues and they work with the District Attorney’s office to determine appropriate charges in the case.

In an afternoon update, Bend Police said the investigation was being handed over to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. That’s because one of the witnesses is related to Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz. Police said it made the move proactively to prevent potential conflicts of interest and out of an abundance of caution.

The shooting occurred around the corner from where Bend resident Barry Washington Jr. was shot and killed nearly two years ago.

Police say there is no connection between the incidents but the shock for people working downtown feels similar.

“I couldn’t even believe something like this could even happen in this area here which is crazy because it seems like a really nice place to be,” said Forest Howland who works in The Cellar, a nearby business.