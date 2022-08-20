by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The man police claim is responsible for the deaths of Alfredo Hernandez, 18, and Angela Pastorino, 18, made his first court appearance, Friday.

Wesley Abel Brady, 41, sat silently in a holding room, and over a zoom call, listened to his arraignment.

Brady is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 26th at 1:30 p.m.

Hernandez and Pastorino were found dead on Wednesday in a garage. Bend Police say the three were doing housework around the house before a physical altercation ensued, leading to the murders of the two teens.

Not much is known about how the three ended up working on a house together.

A candle light vigil will be held for the victims at Al Moody Park at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Anyone in the community can attend to honor Hernandez and Pastorino.

We knocked on the door of the house neighbors told us the murders took place. The people in the home chose not to comment.