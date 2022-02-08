Suspect arrested in Washington state grocery store shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting one person and injuring another inside a grocery store in Washington state has been arrested.

Police say 39-year-old Aaron Christopher Kelly was detained late Monday night on Interstate 90 near Spokane just before midnight.

Police in the city of Richland where the shooting happened in a Fred Meyer store say Kelly will be booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

The shooting left one man dead and the other man hospitalized in critical condition.