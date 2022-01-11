Suspect arrested for multiple mail thefts, attempted burglary in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man was arrested on burglary and theft charges in Bend Monday night, hours after he was confronted during an attempted home invasion on Awbrey Butte, according to police.

Lt. Juli McConkey said the incident started around 5 p.m. Monday when officers were dispatched to a home in the 3300 block of NW Fairway Heights for a man who went into someone else’s home.

McConkey said the suspect left the home after he was confronted by the family dog and one of the residents of the home, who was able to get a good description of the suspect and the car he was in.

Officers were made aware that another neighbor saw the same suspect take a package and put it in his Subaru earlier Monday, McConkey said.

The suspect and his Subaru were spotted on NE 2nd St. and NE Irving around 9:14 p.m. where police arrested him without incident.

A search warrant on the vehicle – a green, 1993 Subaru Legacy with multiple license plates affixed to the body – turned up several pieces of mail that belonged to residents around Bend and other items that police believe were stolen, McConkey said.

The suspect, 26-year-old Evan Alexander Green, was taken to jail and booked on multiple charges including first-degree attempted burglary, mail theft and first-degree theft.

Police are investigating the case and will contact potential victims.