Suspect arrested after vacant mobile home burns down in Prineville

Prineville Police have arrested a 29-year-old homeless man believed to have burned down a vacant mobile home Saturday night.

According to Prineville Fire Dept. Division Chief Russell Deboodt, crews were called around 6:25 p.m. to the 2000 block of NE 3rd St. where a single-wide mobile was engulfed in flames. The fire had damaged several trees in the area, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and contain it to the initial structure.

Deboodt said the fire was most likely human-caused and police had arrested a suspect.

The suspect, Patrick Kerrigan, has a history of mental illness and prior arrests in Crook, Deschutes and Multnomah counties, according to Prineville Police Cpt. Larry Seymour.

Seymour believed Kerrigan had been squatting in the mobile home off and on. The trailer was abandoned, with no power and multiple broken windows.

It was due to be hauled off the property and had little to no value, Seymour said, which explains why he was charged with reckless burning rather than arson.

He’s also charged with criminal trespass and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, unrelated to the fire, Seymour said.

The investigation continues.