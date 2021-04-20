Suspect arrested after Prineville man found shot to death in Jefferson County

A Prineville man was found shot to death Sunday northeast of Terrebonne and a suspect has been arrested, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney.

On Monday, 35-year-old Honorio Huerta-Vasquez of Redmond was arrested for criminally negligent homicide and tampering with evidence, DA Steven Leriche said.

Leriche said a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded Sunday to a reported dead person on Lone Pine Road in southern Jefferson County.

The deputy found a man identified as 30-year-old Edgar Morales dead next to his white Ford truck with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The Tri-County Major Incident team responded to the area to investigate.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, they should contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Dispatch at *677.