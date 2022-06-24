▶️ Reaction from Oregon officials on Roe v. Wade overturned

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court’s landmark abortion cases.

Friday’s outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Oregon is not one of those states.

Here is reaction from some Oregon elected officials.

Gov. Kate Brown

“Abortion is health care, and no matter who you are or where you come from, Oregon doesn’t turn away anyone seeking health care. Period. Let me be clear: You cannot ban abortion, you can only ban safe abortions — and this disgraceful Supreme Court decision will undoubtedly put many people’s lives at risk, in addition to stripping away a constitutional right that disproportionately affects women and has been settled law for most of our lifetimes. For all the Americans today feeling scared, angry, and disappointed — for everyone who needs an abortion and does not know where they can access safe reproductive health care –– please know you are not alone, and the fight is not over.”

Sen. Ron Wyden

“This is a heartbreaking day for America. Today’s radical decision to overturn Roe v. Wade tosses out a half century of legal precedent, curtails the fundamental rights of women, and jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of people across the country.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley