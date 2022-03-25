Supreme Court Justice Thomas released from hospital

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital Friday after a stay of nearly a week, the Supreme Court said.

Thomas, 73, had entered the hospital last Friday evening after experiencing “flu-like symptoms.”

He was treated for an infection with intravenous antibiotics, the court said Sunday in announcing his hospitalization.

He had been expected to be released from the hospital Monday or Tuesday.

The court did not say why he remained in the hospital longer than initially thought or what kind of infection he was treated for.

He did not have COVID-19, the court said.