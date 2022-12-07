Supreme Court justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting

WASHINGTON (AP) — At least six Supreme Court justices are sounding skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked when making rules for elections.

The North Carolina case the high court was hearing Wednesday has the potential to reshape elections for Congress and the presidency in other states as well.

It concerns the power of state courts to strike down congressional districts drawn by the legislature because those state courts believe they violate state constitutions. L

iberal Justice Elena Kagan said eliminating that power would allow for the “most extreme forms of gerrymandering from legislatures.”