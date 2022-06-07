30 cases in a month: Abortion, guns top justices’ to-do list

WASHINGTON (AP) — Curbing abortion rights and expanding the right to be armed in public have long been prizes of the conservative legal movement that the Supreme Court seems poised to award within the next month.

The justices also could ease the use of public funds for religious schooling and constrain Biden administration efforts to fight climate change.

These disputes are among 30 cases the court still has to resolve before it takes an extended summer break, typically around the end of June.

That’s a large, though not unprecedented, haul for the court at this point in its term. At least one of the 30 remaining cases will be decided on Wednesday.

June typically is a tense time at the court, where justices are racing to put the final touches on the most controversial cases. But this year, the tension seems to be even greater, with a potentially historic abortion ruling and in the aftermath of a leaked draft opinion that seems to have led to discord inside the court and heightened security concerns.

Should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe vs. Wade? Yes No Results Vote Should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe vs. Wade? Yes 229 ( 37.6 % ) No 380 ( 62.4 % ) Back Coming Soon Should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe vs. Wade? Yes 229 ( 37.6 % ) No 380 ( 62.4 % ) Back

RELATED: Supreme Court draft suggests Roe could be overturned

RELATED: Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later