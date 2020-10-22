Supporters of transportation bond gather to raise awareness for Bend’s road needs

Supporters of Bend’s Transportation Bond gathered on Reed Market Road on Wednesday to raise awareness for road improvement in Bend.

Various leaders throughout the community spoke about what they called the benefits of the measure.

“In emergency situations, time is a critical factor,” Dave Howe, retired Bend Fire Chief, said. “Traffic issues in Bend often slow first responders, increasing response times and delaying critical actions to save lives and homes. We don’t know when an emergency will strike. But we can help improve chances for safety and survival in our community by voting in favor of 9-135.”

Voters will decide this November whether they want to fund the $190 million bond to pay for dozens of major traffic improvements, which include safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians.

“Transportation accounts for nearly 30% of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions,” said Mike Riley, executive director of The Environmental Center. “By completing missing road networks and improving safety for drivers, walkers, and cyclists, we can reduce the amount we drive and the gasoline we use and we’ll minimize air pollution.”