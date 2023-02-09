Extra DUII patrols on Super Bowl Sunday in Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police, Oregon State Police and other law enforcement agencies across the state will have extra DUII patrols out on Super Bowl Sunday — a day known for get togethers, food and drinking.

Bend will have two additional units out specifically looking for DUII-impaired drivers. Bend PD Communications Manager Sheila Miller said they stopped four DUII drivers last Super Bowl Sunday and three in both 2020 and 2021.

Miller says Bend PD does extra patrols on holidays where it’s believed the likelihood of DUIIs will increase, including New Year’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day.

The patrols are overtime which is paid for thanks to funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

