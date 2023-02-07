Which Oregon high school, college alums are on Super Bowl LVII teams?

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Super Bowl is this Sunday. You already knew that.

But did you know that there are six players on the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles rosters that have ties to Oregon high schools and colleges?

Keep in mind that some of these players are on the practice squad and likely won’t see the field or even suit up.

Representing the prep level, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was a multi-sport star for the Grant High School Generals in Portland. He graduated in 2005 before heading to Nebraska.

Joining him on the defensive line is tackle Marlon Tuipulotu. He graduated from Central High School in Independence in 2017 before going to USC.

Isaac Seumalo is the only player on either roster who went to both high school and college in the Beaver state. The Eagles guard attended Santiam Christian High School and Corvallis High School before attending Oregon State.

Also representing the Beavers will be Eagles tight end Noah Togiai. After going undrafted, he suited up for a handful of games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 before latching on with Philadelphia in 2021.

There will be two players on the field who came out of the Oregon Ducks program.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Ugo Amadi played with the Ducks until 2018, then was drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks. Coincidentally, he was briefly picked up by the Eagles in 2022, but never played for them, before heading to Tennessee and eventually landing in Kansas City.

Then there is speedy wide receiver Devon Allen of the Eagles. But his journey from the Ducks to the NFL was a long one, albeit a fast one. His Oregon career finished in 2016, but he stayed away from football from six years. In that time, he became a two-time U.S. Olympian in the 110-meter hurdles. He returned to football this past season.