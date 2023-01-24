Give blood for a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

People who give blood, platelets or plasma at the Red Cross through Jan. 31 have a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

The Red Cross says the prize includes access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

There is an upcoming blood donation event happening on Jan. 30 at the Bend Police Department from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

You can also make an appointment by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

RELATED: Making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortage

RELATED: Boy who got new heart inspires tribe to boost organ donation

Here is a list of other blood donation events happening in Oregon the rest of the month:

January 24

Hotel Vance, 1455 SW Broadway, Portland, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Bateman Carroll, 520 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

January 25

Big Pink, 111 SW 5 th Ave., Portland, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Ave., Portland, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Abernathy Grange 346, 15745 Harley Ave., Oregon City, OR, 1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Northwest Medical Homes, 2644 Suzanne Way, Eugene, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

January 26

Fred Meyer, 11565 SW Pacific Hwy., Tigard, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Happy Valley Library, 13793 SE Sieben Park Way, Happy Valley, OR, 10:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, 701 Black Oak Dr., Medford, OR, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

January 27

Lloyd Center Mall, 2201 Lloyd Center, Portland, OR, 12:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 255 Maxwell Rd., Eugene, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

January 30

Starbucks, 16798 SW Edy Rd., Sherwood, OR, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

US Digital , 1400 NE 136 th Ave., Vancouver, WA, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

, 1400 NE 136 Ave., Vancouver, WA, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. City of Bend Police Dept., 555 NE 15th St., Bend, OR, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

January 31