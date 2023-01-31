▶️ WATCH: Budweiser, Kevin Bacon team up on ‘6 degrees’ Super Bowl ad

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It used to be that one of the highlights of watching the Super Bowl was to see the clever ads. But these days, many advertisers jump the gun and start releasing them days before kickoff.

Forbes reports Fox is asking for $6 million and $7 million for a 30-second ad for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. So it makes sense to get the ads out early to get the most bang for your buck.

This year, Budweiser is one of the first, releasing a 60-second ad on Tuesday.

Titled “Six Degrees of Budweiser,” the ad is narrated by actor Kevin Bacon — clearly playing on the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon game that tries to prove you can connect any celebrity to Kevin Bacon through five other celebrities.

“The spot is Budweiser’s interpretation of the notion that everyone can be traced by just six degrees of separation,” Budweiser parent company Anheuser-Busch said in a press release. “The commercial, narrated by Kevin Bacon, features six passionate, self-made Americans – from a renowned hip-hop artist and producer to a local food truck owner to a construction worker – and their journeys.”

Anheuser-Busch says the people in the spot are depicted in their daily profession or natural environment. They include a construction worker, a food truck owner, a basketball player, a producer and hip-hop artist, a singer and rapper and a community organizer.

“The thing about Super Bowl ads is that you have :30s to get people to feel something – to laugh, to cry, to be inspired. I loved bringing back the six degrees concept for this year’s Super Bowl because at its core, the concept has always been about connection. I was especially drawn to the ending, when a Budweiser is handed to the camera and I say “This Bud’s For You.” I think this ad is going to stick with people,” Bacon said in a statement.