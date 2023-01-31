Anna Faris goes nude for avocados Super Bowl LVII ad

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Actress Anna Faris is going au natural and embracing her “Eve” in a Super Bowl LVII ad for Avocados from Mexico.

A teaser for the spot shows Faris, with long, blonde locks covering her mostly nude body, in a Garden of Eden setting. (She tells people she was wearing a thong and bra-like top).

“There has been one fruit with the ability to change the world. One fruit that can alter history with one small bite,” a narrator says as Faris opens an avocado.

The teaser is not particularly comedic, but with Faris as the star, there will assuredly be more to come on Super Bowl Sunday.

Forbes reports Fox is asking for $6 million and $7 million for a 30-second ad for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.