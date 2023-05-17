Sunriver police looking for vandalism suspect

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sunriver Police are asking for the public’s help to find someone who they say vandalized some properties over the weekend.

Police said on Facebook that the vandalism happened near Ponderosa Road, Fremont Crossing and the Sunriver Village.

Three low-quality images of the suspect walking, taken from surveillance video, were released. It shows someone wearing a black, hooded jacket and white or gray pants.

Police are asking anyone living in the areas mentioned above to check their home surveillance cameras for additional footage from Saturday, May 13, between 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.n.

If you have any information or footage of the suspect, you’re asked to call Sunriver Police at 541-593-1014.