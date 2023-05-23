Police: Sunriver vandalism suspect may have also hit Corvallis

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sunriver Police have released new photos of a male suspected of vandalizing properties in the area. These new photos are from an incident in Corvallis, taken five days before the Sunriver vandalism.

The new images show what appears to be a white male wearing a gray hoodie, yellow and black flannel shirt and gray pants. The words “Jesus Loves U” is spray painted in light blue paint on the sidewalk. A second photo shows the person holding a can of the same color paint.

There’s also a photo of someone wearing an Oregon State University sweatshirt.

Sunriver Police tell Central Oregon Daily News these photos were taken May 8.

They believe it’s the same person involved in vandalism near Ponderosa Road, Fremont Crossing and the Sunriver Village on May 13.

The low-quality images from Sunriver show the suspect walking. It shows someone wearing a black, hooded jacket and white or gray pants.

Police are asking anyone living in the Sunriver areas mentioned above to check their home surveillance cameras for additional footage from Saturday, May 13, between 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

If you have any information or footage of the suspect, you’re asked to call Sunriver Police at 541-593-1014.