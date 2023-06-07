▶️ Sunriver Resort holds auditions for ‘Director of Hugs’ Takoda the Bear

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sunriver Resort is holding auditions for their “Director of Hugs” — it’s mascot, Takoda the Bear.

The lucky winner gets to wear a 50 pound bear costume, participate in scavenger hunts and promote the family-friendly environment.

Sunriver Resort is holding individual auditions this week.

“Honestly, we’re just looking for someone that can be animated, that enjoys being around adults and children alike. I mean, obviously you have to like people,” said Sunriver Resort Marketing Director Lindsay Borkowski.

Applications can be found at this link.

