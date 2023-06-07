▶️ Sunriver Resort holds auditions for ‘Director of Hugs’ Takoda the Bear

Sunriver Resort is holding auditions for their “Director of Hugs” — it’s mascot, Takoda the Bear.
The lucky winner gets to wear a 50 pound bear costume, participate in scavenger hunts and promote the family-friendly environment.
Sunriver Resort is holding individual auditions this week.
“Honestly, we’re just looking for someone that can be animated, that enjoys being around adults and children alike. I mean, obviously you have to like people,” said Sunriver Resort Marketing Director Lindsay Borkowski.
Applications can be found at this link.
>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.
RELATED: Sunriver Resort kicks off 1st Food and Wine Festival
RELATED: Sunriver Resort program donates guest fees to Central Oregon schools