Sunriver swans Gus and Val welcome 3 baby swans

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sunriver Nature Center‘s famous trumpeter swans Gus and Val are parents again.

Three cygnets hatched Saturday. Visitors can probably find them paddling around already in Lake Aspen.

Bird enthusiasts should catch a look while they can. Gus and Val’s young from last year were moved to Idaho.

But make sure to keep your distance. There were reports last year of people getting too close. Sunriver Nature Center says stay at least 10 feet away. If you get too close, the swans will hiss as a warning.

