▶️ Sunriver Resort program donates guest fees to Central Oregon schools

Sunriver Resort’s “Stay for Schools” program launches this holiday season. The resort pledges to donate 10% of a guest’s fee to any Central Oregon school of their choice.

“We want to support all Central Oregon Schools, and being able to give back. So there’s something for everyone here. We get the opportunity to host people here and experience all that Sunriver Resort has to offer. And in turn, we’re giving back to the schools that are so in need of our help in the Central Oregon community,” said Lindsay Borkowski, Sunriver Resort Director of Sales and Marketing

Stays begin at $99 dollars per night. Guests can participate by selecting the offer online and selecting their school of choice.

They can stay between November 19 and April 30.

Here are some of the events happening at Sunriver Resort from now until New Year’s Day.

Grand Illumination (Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Lodge & Backyard) — Spark up the holiday season with family and friends at the Grand Illumination tree-lighting ceremony and fireworks show, a Signature Sunriver tradition for more than 20 years. This year’s celebration includes a visit from Santa, live music and entertainment, train rides, telescope viewings, hot cocoa, putt-putt, huggable characters, holiday shopping and more. Enjoy a meal from one of the restaurants or a selection of local vendors.

Holiday Light Show (Nov. 20 – Jan 1, Nightly at 5:30 pm, 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm at The Backyard Cafe & Bar, behind the Lodge) — Experience the magic of Sunriver Resort transformed into a holiday wonderland with a spectacular light show set to festive music. Grab a warm beverage and then enjoy an illuminating Holiday Light Show.

Thanksgiving Dining Experiences ( Thursday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Nov. 27) — From traditional Thanksgiving seated dinner at Lodge Kitchen to a bountiful buffet-style Thanksgiving celebration at the Historic Great Hall and daily Brunch offerings, make this year’s holiday meals cherished moments spent together.

Christmas Dining Experiences (Saturday, Nov. 26 & Dec. 17; Dec. 24 – 25) — From brunch with Santa at the Great call on November 26 & December 1 to the annual Christmas Brunch, Buffet and Dinner offerings at Lodge Kitchen, Crosswater Grille and the Great Hall, Sunriver’s dining experiences are more than just a feast for the eyes.

New Year’s Eve & Day Dining Experiences (Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 1) — Choose between a 5-course pre-fixe New Year’s Eve Dining experience at Lodge Kitchen from Executive Chef Josh Hedrick or a five-course New Year’s Eve dinner featuring a selection of progressive Northwest Cuisine from Chef Jason Greene. On New Year’s Day, indulge in a brunch buffet at Lodge Kitchen, featuring omelet stations, carving stations, hot and cold specialty salads, and a selection of incredible desserts.

Winter Wellness Specials (Nov. 19 – Jan. 1) — Relax and unwind this holiday season at Sage Springs Spa, Oregon’s high desert wellness destination. From aromatherapy massages to winter glow facials there’s a variety of ways to restore the mind and body.

Winter Adventures (Nov. 19 – Jan. 1. Dates vary by activity) — Discover the scenic beauty of Oregon’s snow-covered Cascades with an array of family-friendly adventures. From Sunriver Stable Sleigh Rides and Ice Skating to a direct connection to Mt. Bachelor and its array of activities from snowboarding and skiing to dog sledding and snowmobiling.

Family Fun & Après-Adventure (Nov. 19 – Jan. 1. Dates vary by activity) — There are endless opportunities to create memories forever – from cutting your own Christmas tree in the Deschutes National Forest or taking part in the annual Takoda the Bear Scavenger Hunt to wine tasting and live music events. Two flagship favorites include Sunriver Resort’s annual Holiday Glow Party at The Cove and the return of the Golf Simulator, featuring a variety of golf courses including Sunriver’s very own Crosswater.