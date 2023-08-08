Sunriver Resort opening 10 new pickleball courts with 8 more coming

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Ten brand new outdoor pickleball courts open in Sunriver Tuesday.

Sunriver Resort has renovated to provide the outdoor courts and they plan on opening an additional eight indoor courts by fall. The resort pickleball complex also features food and beverage stations and a viewing area.

The courts are for members only.

