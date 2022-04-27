Sunriver Resort offers gas cards to employees

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sunriver Resort announced today that it will help pay for employees’ gas for the next four months through a gift card distribution.

The resort is accepting applications for a variety of positions for the 2022 summer season.

Part and full-time seasonal positions include culinary and housekeeping staff, marina, golf services and shop attendants, greenskeepers, guest services, spa service providers, pool and recreation ambassadors, food and beverage, management and more.



“In addition to offering competitive wages, we have established a $300,000 fund to help offset the rising cost of gas for all of our employees as yet another benefit to working here,” said Tom O’Shea, Sunriver Resort managing director.

“We are looking for candidates who are focused on delivering a high-quality experience to our guests, but who also want to work in a fun, welcoming environment.”



The resort is accepting online applications and an in-person hiring fair will take place Thursday, May 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Homestead Building at Sunriver Resort.

Candidates attending the hiring fair are encouraged to complete an application online in advance, as well as bring a copy of their resume to the event.

Hiring will be done on the spot, and wages for some positions start at $25 per hour.

Applicants must be age 14+ to work at Sunriver Resort, and not all positions require candidates to have previous experience.



To find more information or to apply for current job openings, you can visit the Sunriver Resort’s website.