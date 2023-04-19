Sunriver Resort holding two job fairs in the coming weeks

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Just 17 miles out of Bend, Sunriver Resort is hosting two job fairs for full and part-time positions. They have openings in food service, golf, guest services and more.

Here are dates and times for the resort’s two job fairs:

April 19th 4:00pm – 6:00pm Sunriver Resort’s Homestead Building

May 3rd 4:00pm – 6:00pm Sunriver Resort’s Great Hall



Make sure to register online if you plan to attend. Show up with a resume and two forms of identification in case you are offered a job on the spot.

“The positions available at Sunriver Resort provide an exceptional opportunity to begin a fulfilling and dynamic career, with prospects for ongoing professional growth and advancement,” said Joshua Willis, Director of Operations at Sunriver Resort.

“We are searching for skilled and enthusiastic new team members who display a positive attitude and eagerness to learn about the various roles in the hospitality industry.”

Last year, when Sunriver held a job fair, they were offering $25 an hour for all positions as well as compensation for gas. We do not have the starting wage for this year and they have not given us details on whether or not they will provide gas money.