Sunriver Resort kicks off 1st Food and Wine Festival

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fancy bites with a glass of wine perfectly paired on the side.

Sunriver Resort kicked off its inaugural, monthlong food and wine festival Wednesday. The event is free and open to the public.

The festival helps showcase Central Oregon and the Pacific Northwest through tasting events, cooking classes, live music and more.

“And there is so much good food and wine right here in our own state that we really want to be able to show that off to the community and have them come enjoy it and then tell all their friends so that they all come,” said Lindsay Borkowski, Sunriver Resort Director of Sales and Marketing.

You can find the full festival calendar at this link.

