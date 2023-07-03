▶️ Sunriver Resort to use 75 drones for ‘Independence Illumination’ light show

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sunriver Resort says it hopes to start a new Independence Day holiday tradition. It’s going to put on a night sky light show using 75 drones.

The resort says the show this Saturday night, July 8, will be done in partnership with drone light show innovator SkyLites.

The festivities will start at 7:00 p.m. with live music from Boomer Country on the Backyard of the Lodge at Sunriver Resort. The drone show begins at 9:30 p.m. The public is invited and people are encouraged to arrive early to get their spot.

Admission is free, but those wishing to dine at the resort are urged to get a reservation.

It will be called Independence Illumination, aimed at emulating the resort’s “Grand Illumination” winter event that lights up the holiday trees.

“Celebrating the Fourth of July at Sunriver Resort has always been about creating unforgettable experiences,” said Sunriver Resort sales director Lindsay Borkowski said in a statement. “This year, we’re excited to elevate that sense of celebration with our first-ever drone light show, ‘Independence Illumination.’ This spectacular event showcases the stunning blend of technology and creativity, promising to amaze as the SkyLites team of skilled pilots navigate their drones with precision to create stunning formations. We can’t wait for everyone to join us under the stars for an evening that promises to inspire and create lasting memories.”