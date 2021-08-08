Sunriver quilt show sees nearly 200 displays, inspiration for quilters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Quilts of many colors adorned The Village at Sunriver on Saturday.

The Mountain Meadow Quilters held their 32nd Annual Quilt Show outside for all to see.

The show featured 180 quilts on display, some of which were for sale.

Not only was it a fun get-together for guild members, but seeing the quilts up close was motivation for even the most experienced quilters.

“You get inspired definitely,” Mountain Meadow Quilters member Mindy Wolfman said. “If you see a quilt you like, the way it’s made or its particular style, that’s definitely inspiring to go out and do something similar or adopt a new technique.”

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the guild, with members donating item, extra patterns, and fabric to sell.