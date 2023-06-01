Police: Tip leads to Sunriver, Corvallis graffiti suspect arrest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Sunriver man was arrested Wednesday, suspected by police in vandalism incidents in Sunriver and Corvallis.

The Sunriver Police Department claims that Jack Gunderson, 22, was contacted at his home and confessed to both incidents in which the words “Jesus loves you” was spraypainted. Police say he faces two felony counts of criminal mischief.

The Corvallis incident was May 8. The Sunriver incidents were five days later near Ponderosa Road, Fremont Crossing and the Sunriver Village.

Police say they were led to Gunderson following a tip that was received following a recent social media post by the police department that included surveillance photos.

RELATED: Police: Sunriver vandalism suspect may have also hit Corvallis

RELATED: Sunriver police looking for vandalism suspect