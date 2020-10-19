Sunriver Police looking for driver involved in alleged hit-and-run

Sunriver Police is looking for the public’s help tracking down a suspected hit-and-run driver after an incident earlier this month.

The incident happened around 5:30 on October 10 at the intersection of Spring River road and Lunar Drive in Sunriver.

Police say the victim was driving east on Spring River Road when a possible green Ford Excursion with gold trim driving west on Spring River tried to turn left onto Lunar Drive, cutting off the victim.

The reporting party’s vehicle contacted the suspect’s vehicle on the rear passenger side of the suspect vehicle.

When the vehicles made contact the possible gold Ford Explorer left the scene continuing west on Spring River Road.

A witness followed the vehicle and followed it onto Solar Drive until the vehicle turned left onto Indio Road.

Indio road was the last known location of the suspect vehicle.

Video footage of the hit and run was collected from Cannabis Nation located on the corner of Spring River Road/Lunar Drive. The suspect might live in the area in between Lunar Drive and Solar Drive.

Description of the vehicle: Possibly a green Ford Excursion with gold trim and black rims. The vehicle has a small black luggage rack on the top of it. The suspect vehicle has rear passenger side damage.

If you see a vehicle that matches the suspect vehicle description, please contact Sunriver Police Department at 541-593-1014 or the non-emergency dispatch number at 541-693-6911.