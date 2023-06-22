▶️ Sunriver breaks ground on new Public Safety Building

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sunriver authorities broke ground Thursday morning on a new Public Safety Building for the community.

The building is expected to open in a little over a year.

“These new facilities are going to provide better infrastructure,” Lt. Stephen Lopez said. “So both some of the fire and rescue and the Sunriver Police Department can better serve the Sunriver community.”

