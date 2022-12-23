DCSO: Illegal marijuana grow op near Sunriver shut down; 2 arrested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement team and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team shut down an alleged illegal marijuana grow op at a Sunriver-area home, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The operation was allegedly delivering marijuana within Central Oregon.

DCSO said the case started due to community complaints about two brothers from Bend, identified as Seth H. Bucy, 40, and Jacob Bucy, 39.

A search warrant was issued on Wednesday in the 16700 block of S. Century Drive. DCSO said 22 pounds of processed marijuana flower, 243 marijuana plants in various stages of growth and four firearms were seized.

DCSO said an inspection found that the property had “dangerous electrical wiring conditions, non-permitted electrical panels, exposed electrical wires, unpermitted interior walls and unpermitted living structures.”

Seth Bucy and a woman contacted at the scene, 36-year-old Samantha Georgi, were arrested and later cited in lieu of custody. DCSO said both were charged with Unlawful Manufacturing and Possession of Marijuana.

Detectives are still looking for Jacob Bucy, who also goes by Jake, who was not at the home during the search. They are labeling him a “person of interest.” Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dustin Miller or Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp at 541-693-9111 and reference case 22-68328. Don’t attempt to detain Jake Bucy if he is seen.