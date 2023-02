by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Adorable dogs will be racing for a cause Saturday.

Sunriver Brewing is hosting the annual K-9 Keg Pull at the Village in Sunriver.

Dogs are encouraged down the 120-foot snow course, pulling empty kegs of various sizes.

The event raises funds for the Ronald McDonald House.

You can find more information at this link.

RELATED: Flannel Fest in Bend Saturday to raise money for families in need