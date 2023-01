by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Sunriver Resort presented a $5,000 check Thursday to the Habitat for Humanity of La Pine and Sunriver.

The money comes from the proceeds of the resort’s gingerbread house competition.

This adds to the more than $500,000 Sunriver Resort has already donated to Habitat for Humanity.

