Sunriver, Crescent prescribed burns coming Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two prescribed burns are planned in the Deschutes National Forest for Friday. The following is information written by the forest service:

Crescent prescribed burn

Firefighters on the Crescent Ranger District plan to conduct a 73-acre prescribed burn approximately seven miles southwest of Crescent, east of Highway 58 and west of Highway 97.

If conditions remain favorable, firefighters will begin ignitions around 9 a.m. on Friday. Ignitions will last one day. Smoke may be visible to residents in the Two Rivers and Cascade Estates neighborhoods. Signs will be posted along Highways 58 and 97 as needed, and flaggers will be available in the event that smoke impacts the roadways. No road or trail closures are anticipated.

Fire managers are implementing the understory burn to reduce hazardous fuels accumulation decreasing the risk of high-intensity wildfire in the area. The prescribed burn reintroduces and maintains fire within the fire-adapted ecosystem helping to stabilize and improve the resiliency of forest conditions while increasing public and firefighter safety. Once ignited, units are monitored and patrolled until they are declared out.

RELATED: From bad to worse: Drought conditions could fuel nasty wildfire season

Sunriver prescribed burn

Firefighters on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District will conduct approximately 280 acres of prescribed burning three miles southwest of Sunriver and immediately west of the Three Rivers neighborhood.

If conditions remain favorable, firefighters will conduct the ignitions on Friday. Ignitions will begin around 11 a.m. and last one day. No road or trail closures are anticipated. Smoke will be visible throughout Sunriver and surrounding areas. Once ignited, units are monitored and patrolled until they are declared out.

This prescribed fire is part of a multi-year project to protect the Upper Deschutes River Communities from wildfire and is part of the UDR Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Numerous partners worked together to reach this stage of community protection. Prescribed burning reintroduces and maintains fire within the fire-adapted ecosystem helping to stabilize and improve the resiliency of forest conditions while increasing public and firefighter safety.

Prescribed fires can protect homes from tragic wildfires. Fire management officials work with Oregon Department of Forestry smoke specialists to plan prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are conducted when weather is most likely to move smoke up and away from our communities. Sometimes, weather patterns change, and some smoke will be present during prescribed burns.

What does this mean for you?

During prescribed burns, smoke may settle in low-lying areas overnight.