Volunteers needed for Tuesday’s Sunriver Christmas Bird Count

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Sunriver Christmas Bird Count is Tuesday and volunteers of all skill levels are invited to help out.

The community science activity is a 24-hour event during which volunteers count as many birds as they can find in a 15-mile diameter.

Organizers say, “Beginners are paired with experienced birders and everyone is given a specific part of the count circle to cover. Some bird teams will hike, some will ski, some will drive, some will stand by waterways or forest edges and some will sit by feeders.”

It’s part of the National Audubon Society annual event. They are still looking for volunteers to help with the count.

You can sign up to volunteer at this link.

RELATED: People are getting too close to the Sunriver swans

RELATED: Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns