Sunriver Brewing Co.’s K9 Keg Pull draws eager pups to the snow

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Dogs pulling kegs for a good cause…it doesn’t get much more Central Oregon than that.

On Saturday, 164 dogs of all shapes and sizes took a turn on the trucked-in snow for chance to be the ‘Fastest Fido’ at the Village at Sunriver.

The Sunriver Brewing Company K9 Keg Pull raised funds for the Ronald McDonald House.

Owners encouraged their dogs down the 120-foot snow course, pulling empty kegs of various sizes.

“Our dogs before were very old, so we never did it, but now that we have a younger dog, we’re able to do it. She did great!” said Wendy Merideth, who entered her dog Brewski.

“It’s about coming out and showing up and enjoying all the other dogs,” said Gidget’s owner Rosie Peters.

Lauren Olander, who represented Ronald McDonald House, said the event was a great way to spread the word about their mission.

“The event is fun, but It really is an opportunity to educate the community on Ronald McDonald House and what we do, who we serve, but more importantly how we need to the community’s support to keep our doors open,” she said.

The Ronald McDonald House in Bend is currently holding a $1 million capital campaign to raise funds for a remodel.

The house hasn’t seen a major update since it was built in 1995.

Participants and spectators at the keg pull were also encouraged to donate dog food, which was donated to the Humane Society of Central Oregon.