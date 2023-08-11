13th annual Sunriver art fair returns Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 13th annual Sunriver art fair started Friday.

More than 80 artists from Nevada to Washington are featured, and much of the artwork is available for purchase.

The village will showcase several categories like ceramics, glass, jewelry, painting and more.

“It’s a great fair, if there is anything that you’re looking for, for any gift or your house, you’re definitely going to find it here,” Director Lauri Cullum said.

The fair continues through Sunday Aug. 13.

