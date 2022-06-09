Plane crashes at Sunriver Airport; Pilots not hurt

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two people in a single engine airplane that crashed at Sunriver Airport Wednesday night were not hurt, police said.

The crash happened a little after 5:00 p.m.

The Sunriver Police Department said the pilot and co-pilot were the only people inside. They were not injured and declined medical treatment.

Pilots and witnesses told police that a gust of wind during takeoff caused the pilots to lose control. The plane stopped about 20 feet off the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

SEE ALSO: 5 Marines killed in aircraft crash in California

SEE ALSO: AirLink helicopter crashes at Christmas Valley Airport, 4 injured